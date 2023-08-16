BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Blinken congratulates caretaker PM, reiterates support as country 'prepares for free and fair elections'

  • US Secretary of State says will continue to advance shared commitment to economic prosperity
BR Web Desk Published August 16, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday congratulated caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on assuming office. He stated that "we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity as Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly".

Responding to Secretary of State Blinken's message, PM Kakar said the "interim government will be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan according to the Constitution."

"We place importance on our partnership with the US and deeply value the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy, and stability in the region," he added.

Blinken's statement comes hours after United States Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said that his country looks forward to working with the new caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as Pakistan prepares to hold elections.

During a press briefing, United States Department spokesperson was asked about Washington’s perspective on the new prime minister of Pakistan and the caretaker government’s responsibility to hold elections in the next 90 days.

“So we’re aware that the PNA [Pakistan National Alliance] and government have been dissolved and note the announcement of Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, and he has been named the caretaker prime minister, and we look forward to working with the interim prime minister and his team as they prepare to hold elections,” Patel replied.

“We, of course, will continue to partner with Pakistan on areas of mutual interest, including our interest on Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and security, and the conduct of free and fair elections and the respect for democracy and the rule of law.”

These statements come after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government ended its tenure last week.

After the outgoing government authorised the 2023 census, which requires that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) redraw constituencies, Pakistan is likely to miss the 90-day deadline to hold elections.

Bilikin Aug 16, 2023 11:04pm
Did some one says free and fair elections
