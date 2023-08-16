BAFL 42.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

2 terrorists killed in IBO in North Waziristan’s Razmak: ISPR

  • Weapons and ammunition recovered from the killed terrorists, says Inter-Services Public Relations
BR Web Desk Published 16 Aug, 2023 12:02pm

At least two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation by security forces in Razmak area of North Waziristan district, Radio Pakistan reported.

The report quoted a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) which said that the killed terrorists were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killing of innocent citizens.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” the ISPR said.

It added that sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

“The local people appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the military’s media wing said.

Last month, three terrorists were killed by security forces in Khyber and South Waziristan District. An exchange of fire occurred between security personnel and terrorists in the Bagh area of Khyber district, the ISPR said.

