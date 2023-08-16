Look forward to working with Pakistan’s interim PM on ‘free and fair’ polls: US State Dept

The United States has said that it looks forward to working with the new caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as Pakistan prepares to hold elections.

During a press briefing, United States Department spokesperson Vedant Patel was about Washington’s perspective on the new prime minister of Pakistan and the caretaker government’s responsibility to hold elections in the next 90 days.

“So we’re aware that the PNA [Pakistan National Alliance] and government have been dissolved and note the announcement of Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, and he has been named the caretaker prime minister, and we look forward to working with the interim prime minister and his team as they prepare to hold elections,” Patel replied.

“We, of course, will continue to partner with Pakistan on areas of mutual interest, including our interest on Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and security, and the conduct of free and fair elections and the respect for democracy and the rule of law.”

His statement comes after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government ended its tenure last week.

Before bidding farewell, Shehbaz and outgoing leader of the opposition Raja Riaz named Kakar as the caretaker PM.

Meanwhile, replying to a question regarding Afghanistan, the US spokesperson said that Washington is in regular communication with Pakistan to discuss Afghanistan in detail, “including through our counterterrorism dialogue and other bilateral consultations”.

Patel was responding to a statement by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan, who said that weapons worth $7 billion left behind by the American forces were now being used against Pakistan, it was reported.

Khan further said terrorist groups based in Afghanistan were not only problematic for Pakistan but the issue was also equally concerning for the US.

“We have a shared interest with Pakistan, quite candidly, in combating threats to regional stability and remain ready to work with Pakistan to combat militant and terrorist groups.

We also support the government’s own efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of its citizens in a manner that promotes the rule of law.

I don’t have anything additional to offer. Obviously, our Department of Defense colleagues can speak to specific systems and assets.“