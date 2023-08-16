BAFL 42.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.69%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.58%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.45%)
FABL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.92%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.62%)
HBL 101.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.17%)
HUBC 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.03%)
OGDC 99.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-2.3%)
PAEL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
PIBTL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.15%)
PPL 73.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.09%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.68%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
UNITY 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.28%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,898 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.73%)
BR30 17,235 Decreased By -201.8 (-1.16%)
KSE100 48,231 Decreased By -334.7 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,164 Decreased By -115.9 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Look forward to working with Pakistan’s interim PM on ‘free and fair’ polls: US State Dept

  • United States Department spokesperson Vedant Patel says Washington will continue to partner with Pakistan on areas of mutual interest
BR Web Desk Published 16 Aug, 2023 11:36am

The United States has said that it looks forward to working with the new caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as Pakistan prepares to hold elections.

During a press briefing, United States Department spokesperson Vedant Patel was about Washington’s perspective on the new prime minister of Pakistan and the caretaker government’s responsibility to hold elections in the next 90 days.

“So we’re aware that the PNA [Pakistan National Alliance] and government have been dissolved and note the announcement of Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, and he has been named the caretaker prime minister, and we look forward to working with the interim prime minister and his team as they prepare to hold elections,” Patel replied.

“We, of course, will continue to partner with Pakistan on areas of mutual interest, including our interest on Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and security, and the conduct of free and fair elections and the respect for democracy and the rule of law.”

His statement comes after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government ended its tenure last week.

Before bidding farewell, Shehbaz and outgoing leader of the opposition Raja Riaz named Kakar as the caretaker PM.

Meanwhile, replying to a question regarding Afghanistan, the US spokesperson said that Washington is in regular communication with Pakistan to discuss Afghanistan in detail, “including through our counterterrorism dialogue and other bilateral consultations”.

Patel was responding to a statement by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan, who said that weapons worth $7 billion left behind by the American forces were now being used against Pakistan, it was reported.

Khan further said terrorist groups based in Afghanistan were not only problematic for Pakistan but the issue was also equally concerning for the US.

“We have a shared interest with Pakistan, quite candidly, in combating threats to regional stability and remain ready to work with Pakistan to combat militant and terrorist groups.

We also support the government’s own efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of its citizens in a manner that promotes the rule of law.

I don’t have anything additional to offer. Obviously, our Department of Defense colleagues can speak to specific systems and assets.“

Pakistan US General elections Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters
Saqib Aug 16, 2023 12:43pm
Wow. Your selective democracy is being applied now? US and West is biggest hypocrites of all. I hate to say this but Trump was way better than Biden. You fight for democracy in Hong Kong and overthrow democratic govt. You fight was women rights in Afghanistan and support a tyrant regime who dragged women on roads of Lahore. State dept honestly think that people of Pakistan is blind deaf?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Look forward to working with Pakistan’s interim PM on ‘free and fair’ polls: US State Dept

Economic policies: Kakar says will ensure continuity

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

2 terrorists killed in IBO in North Waziristan’s Razmak: ISPR

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Oil falls on China worries despite tighter US supply

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

Read more stories