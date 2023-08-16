Gold prices increase Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs900 per tola on Wednesday.

According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs223,800 per tola in the local market.

The price of 10 gram gold also rose by Rs771 to Rs191,872.

On Tuesday, Gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,100 per tola.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal gained $2 to reach $1,905 per ounce on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained the same at Rs2,750 per tola.