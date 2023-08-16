BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.84%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.16%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.16%)
FABL 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.87%)
FFL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.62%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.86%)
HBL 101.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.14%)
HUBC 85.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.2%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
OGDC 98.28 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.08%)
PAEL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
PIOC 90.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.73%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.95%)
PRL 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.48%)
SSGC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 98.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.99%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 17,163 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.57%)
KSE100 48,146 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,125 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Azerbaijan Airlines to launch direct flights to Pakistan from Sept 20

  • Flights will be operated to Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi
BR Web Desk Published August 16, 2023 Updated August 16, 2023 08:19pm

The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) is set to launch regular flights to Pakistan from September 20, 2023, APP reported on Wednesday.

According to details, flights will be operated to Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

“These three cities are important historical and cultural centers of Pakistan, which make them very interesting to visit,” said spokesman of Azerbaijan Embassy.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance trade & energy cooperation

Flights from Baku to Islamabad will be performed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, to Lahore on Mondays and Fridays, and to Karachi on Thursdays and Sundays.

“This flexible schedule provides convenient options for travelers,” he added.

The opening of new AZAL flights would promote the development of ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, promote tourism, international transportation, and strengthen diplomatic relations, the spokesperson maintained.

Customers can get acquainted with the flight schedule and purchase tickets on the official website of the airline or via AZAL mobile application.

Also read:

Azerbaijan Pakistan International Airlines Direct flights

Comments

1000 characters

Azerbaijan Airlines to launch direct flights to Pakistan from Sept 20

Rupee continues to stumble, settles at 294.93 against US dollar

Caretaker PM meets Saudi ambassador, assures SIFC will accelerate efforts to attract Saudi investments

KSE-100 sees selling pressure, loses over 400 points amid inflation concerns

Vandalising churches: caretaker prime minister vows stern action over Jaranwala incident

IHC to hear appeal against conviction of PTI chief on August 22

IHC orders release of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

Sitara Peroxide shuts plant for another three weeks

Burger King says tomatoes on ‘vacation’ as India battles food inflation

Look forward to working with Pakistan’s interim PM on ‘free and fair’ polls: US State Dept

Read more stories