Azerbaijan Airlines to launch direct flights to Pakistan from Sept 20

The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) is set to launch regular flights to Pakistan from September 20, 2023, APP reported on Wednesday.

According to details, flights will be operated to Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

“These three cities are important historical and cultural centers of Pakistan, which make them very interesting to visit,” said spokesman of Azerbaijan Embassy.

Flights from Baku to Islamabad will be performed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, to Lahore on Mondays and Fridays, and to Karachi on Thursdays and Sundays.

“This flexible schedule provides convenient options for travelers,” he added.

The opening of new AZAL flights would promote the development of ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, promote tourism, international transportation, and strengthen diplomatic relations, the spokesperson maintained.

Customers can get acquainted with the flight schedule and purchase tickets on the official website of the airline or via AZAL mobile application.

