BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.84%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.16%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.16%)
FABL 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.87%)
FFL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.62%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.86%)
HBL 101.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.14%)
HUBC 85.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.2%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
OGDC 98.28 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.08%)
PAEL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
PIOC 90.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.73%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.95%)
PRL 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.48%)
SSGC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 98.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.99%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 17,163 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.57%)
KSE100 48,146 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,125 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SECP bans 120 illegal loan apps for ‘debt trapping’ citizens

  • Apps were banned in coordination with Google and Apple
BR Web Desk Published August 16, 2023

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has banned 120 loan apps in the country to save people from falling into "debt traps," Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the SECP, the apps were prohibited after consultation with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Google, and Apple.

Loan applications, according to SECP, have sparked worries about "data privacy violations, and coercive recovery practices."

The statement further stated that the Federal Investigation Agency was taking action against the banned apps after being made aware of them through surveillance and complaints.

Additionally, it stated that under Google's new "Personal Loan App Policy," only SECP-approved apps will be permitted to operate in the country.

After a father of two children committed suicide because he was unable to repay a debt, the issue of loan app entrapment came to light.

Authorities acted after further reporting indicated widespread misconduct, including harassment and misdeclaration of terms by the apps.

Comments

1000 characters

SECP bans 120 illegal loan apps for ‘debt trapping’ citizens

Dr Shamshad Akhtar appointed caretaker finance minister

Rupee continues to stumble, settles at 294.93 against US dollar

Caretaker PM meets Saudi ambassador, assures SIFC will accelerate efforts to attract Saudi investments

KSE-100 sees selling pressure, loses over 400 points amid inflation concerns

Vandalising churches: caretaker prime minister vows stern action over Jaranwala incident

Caretaker PM Kakar wasn’t picked by establishment: Khawaja Asif

IHC to hear appeal against conviction of PTI chief on August 22

IHC orders release of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

Sitara Peroxide shuts plant for another three weeks

Read more stories