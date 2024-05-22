AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-22

Aurangzeb tells PRBC team: FBR digitalisation to broaden tax net

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Tuesday informed Pakistan Retail Business Council (PRBC) that McKinsey & Company has been engaged to assist the FBR’s end-to-end digitalization, which will broaden the tax net.

A delegation of Pakistan Retail Business Council (PRBC) led by Chairman PRBC Ziad Bashir called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at Finance Division today. Minister of State for Finance & Revenue Ali Pervez Malik also attended the meeting.

The PRBC delegation expressed their appreciation for steps being taken by the Government to improve economic conditions in the country. They also extended their support for FBR’s Tajir Dost Scheme. Additionally, they informed the Finance Minister about the challenges being faced by the retail businesses. They highlighted the need for the inclusion of untaxed undocumented retail sector in the tax net. Furthermore, they gave proposals to encourage documented business in the country.

Budget 2024-25: PBC for documenting economy as per Indian model

The Federal Minister acknowledged their concerns and mentioned that McKinsey & Company has been engaged to assist the FBR’s end-to-end digitalization, which will broaden the tax net. He also apprised the delegation that he has asked Minister of State Ali Pervez Malik to oversee this task on a day to day basis to ensure timely completion of this exercise.

Minister of State appreciated the proposals submitted by PRBC. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb thanked the PRBC delegation and assured them that the government will give due consideration to the proposals submitted by them for the benefit of both the country and the business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy Taxes finance minister FBR business community tax net Muhammad Aurangzeb Economic distress PRBC Tajir Dost Scheme McKinsey & Company

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb tells PRBC team: FBR digitalisation to broaden tax net

Sell-off plan approvals: New independent directors appointed for 8 Discos

FY23-24: NAC approves 2.38pc GDP provisional growth

Dar visits Bishkek hospital

Railways writes to PD: ‘LESCO, SEPCO are involved in over/bogus billing’

Ideal trade, transit hub: Dar highlights significance of Pakistan’s geo-strategic location

Rs84bn payments to PSO: SNGPL sends SOS to PD

FMs from Iran’s partners hold minute’s silence

Pemra bans airing material about ‘ongoing court cases’

PTI spokesperson injured in attack

Read more stories