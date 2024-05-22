Ideal trade, transit hub: Dar highlights significance of Pakistan’s geo-strategic location

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan’s geo-strategic location offers an ideal trade and transit hub for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) region and also underlined the significance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for regional connectivity and economic integration.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that the deputy prime minister and foreign minister stated this in his addresses to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting held in Astana, Kazakhstan from 20-21 May 2024.

In his statement, the deputy prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s firm adherence to the SCO Charter, as well as the “Shanghai Spirit” that stands for mutual trust and respect for shared prosperity and development.

He explained Pakistan’s priorities as the current Chair of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) which include promoting connectivity, transport links, youth empowerment, poverty alleviation, and enhanced practical cooperation among SCO member States.

He called for upholding international law and the UN Charter. He emphasised people’s right to self-determination and peaceful settlement of longstanding disputes in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He warned against bloc-based or confrontational geopolitics and advocated for a multi-polar world firmly grounded in multilateralism.

The deputy prime minister stressed the need to combat terrorism through collective and cooperative approaches including by addressing its root causes. He urged the rejection of myopic and self-serving interests to use the mantra of terrorism for political gains.

