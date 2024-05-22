AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
PTI spokesperson injured in attack

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The outspoken central information secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Raoof Hasan was attacked on Tuesday with blades by a group of four transgenders.

The attack took place when Hasan was going towards his car parked outside a private TV channel’s office at sector G-7 Markaz, after giving an interview.

However, following the attack, the perpetrators managed to flee the scene without any hindrance as the police failed to respond in time. Hasan was transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.

PTI concerned at fixing of Tyrian case

The video footage of the incident shared by the party on X, shows Hasan bleeding from the face as he was being escorted back to the TV channel’s office by anchor Shahid Masood.

In a statement, the party said that “this reprehensible act of violence is an assault on free speech, democracy and the rule of law”.

“Such shameful tactics will not deter Raoof Hasan or the PTI from our cause. Attempts to intimidate or silence us will only strengthen our resolve to fight for a just and equitable society,” the party said, adding that he was attacked outside the office of a private media channel.

Talking to journalists outside the hospital, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan condemned the attack, demanding immediate investigation and action.

A statement from the Islamabad police spokesperson said Hasan was attacked with a blade outside the office of a private TV channel. “Hasan was attacked on the face with a blade by ‘transgenders’ according to eyewitnesses,” the statement said.

It added that the police were present on the spot and collecting evidence. “Strict action will be taken against the transgenders who have done this,” it said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Hassan Jahangir Wattoo said the footage of the incident was being analysed and further details would be shared in due time with the media.

