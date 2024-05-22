AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-22

Railways writes to PD: ‘LESCO, SEPCO are involved in over/bogus billing’

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has accused Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SESCO) of involvement in over/bogus billing besides occupying its land without any authority.

In a letter to Power Division, Pakistan Railways Director General (Technical) has stated that PR is currently experiencing significant financial instability. As a result, it has identified the need to optimize operational costs and streamline its resources with a specific focus on reducing expenditures, especially in utilities.

Recently, some important issues were discussed in an inter-ministerial meeting on reforms in Railways wherein it was assured by the representative of Power Division that concerned Discos will be directed to facilitate Pakistan Railway for settlement of pending issues.

Railways decides to go solar; 100 sites identified

According to Director General (Technical) Pakistan Railways has taken up the matter of shifting of PR electricity supply system including direct billing of railway residential colonies through respective Discos and K-Electric.

Out of 26,660, total of 16,852 meters for residential units have been installed and energized by the Discos/K-Electric. For remaining 9808 units, payment against 1370 units has been made to respective Discos but meters have not been installed yet.

Also, PR is facing significant difficulties due to delay in installation of 1370 electric meters at various residential colonies of Pakistan Railways, which are required to be addressed by the respective Discos immediately. Besides that, the issue of Railway colonies for which demand notices are awaited also need immediate attention.

Furthermore, Pakistan Railways allowed Discos/K-Electric for overhead/underground electric crossing over Railways track under certain terms and conditions.

However, due to rapid expansion of electric distribution network in the country, WAPDA/ Discos had crossed Railways tracks without any prior approval and payment to Pakistan Railways.

In this regard, an amount of Rs 2,389.2 million is recoverable from various Discos on account of crossing charges, which need to be adjusted in electricity bills of Railways department along with regularization of such illegal crossing.

Director General (Technical) argued that Railway land measuring 4.41 acre at Sukkur and 17.52 acres at Rohri had been leased out to WAPDA (SEPCO) for staking purpose in 1963 for the period of three years.

After expiry of lease period, WAPDA (SEPCO) is still occupying the same, unauthorizedly and established grid stations on same land without getting approval from Pakistan Railways. In this regard, occupancy charges with effect from 1966 amounting to Rs 122.146 million against SEPCO is outstanding, which are needed to be recovered from SEPCO. Railways has requested that matter of regularization/vacation of said land need to be finalized on priority.

Moreover, issue of over/bogus billing by LESCO and SEPCO was also referred to NEPRA for resolution, which is still unresolved due to which Pakistan Railways is bearing financial losses on account of over/bogus billing.

Pakistan Railways has sought immediate intervention of Power Division for issuance of necessary directives to the Chief Executive Officers of all the concerned distribution companies under its purview for settlement of all the issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Railways nepra Power Division Lesco SESCO Over billing

Comments

200 characters

Railways writes to PD: ‘LESCO, SEPCO are involved in over/bogus billing’

Sell-off plan approvals: New independent directors appointed for 8 Discos

Aurangzeb tells PRBC team: FBR digitalisation to broaden tax net

FY23-24: NAC approves 2.38pc GDP provisional growth

Dar visits Bishkek hospital

Ideal trade, transit hub: Dar highlights significance of Pakistan’s geo-strategic location

Rs84bn payments to PSO: SNGPL sends SOS to PD

FMs from Iran’s partners hold minute’s silence

Pemra bans airing material about ‘ongoing court cases’

PTI spokesperson injured in attack

Read more stories