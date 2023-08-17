Funeral prayers for FTO Asif Jah’s father offered at Sargodha

ISLAMABAD: The Namaz-e-Janaza of the father of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah was offered at Sargodha, after Isha prayers on Wednesday.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of Dr Jah’s father, Muhammad Bashir, was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life. Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials and FTO advisers attended the funeral prayers.

Moreover, all FTO staff including Assistant Advisor Zoyina Ali Pasha, Director General FTO Khaldunul Haq, Advisor Sales Tax and Media Nazim Saleem and Advisor Customs Dr Arslan Subuctagen attended the prayers.

Earlier, a large number of friends and family members arrived at block number: 31, House number 73/74, Tower Wali Street near Girls High School, Sargodha to condole with the bereaved family.

