Mangla Dam almost full

MANGLA: The water level in Mangla Dam has risen to 1,241 feet which is only one foot lower than its maximum capacity of 1,242 feet on Wednesday.

The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has alerted the local administration about the release of 75,000 cusecs of water into the Jhelum River from August 17.

The Jhelum administration has also put the departments concerned on high alert. It also advised the people living along the banks of the Jhelum River to move to safe places.

“There is no flooding threat in the Jhelum River. All the departments concerned are on high alert,” said the administration.