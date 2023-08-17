BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
11 prisoners released against surety bonds

INP Published 17 Aug, 2023 03:49am

FAISALABAD: Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ) Raja Shahid Zameer on Wednesday released 11 prisoners from Central Jail Faisalabad on their personal surety bonds.

According to the media reports, the prisoners were released after AD&SJ Zameer, along with Civil Judge Sajid Bilal, visited the jail and reviewed the cases of the prisoners. The judges directed the jail authorities to release the prisoners who were eligible for release on personal surety bonds.

The released prisoners included those who were accused of minor offenses, such as petty theft and traffic violations. They had been languishing in jail for months or even years, awaiting trial or the completion of their sentences.

The release of the prisoners was welcomed by their families and friends. They expressed gratitude to the judges for their compassion and understanding. The release of the prisoners is a step in the right direction.

