The lack of continuity means things go wrong

It is heartening to note that in his maiden meeting as the eighth caretaker prime minister of Pakistan Anwaarul Haq Kakar has made it clear to all and sundry that the interim setup headed by him shall ensure continuity of economic policies. We all know that all of our economic policies are clouded by grim or tough conditionalities of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the prime minister has, in other words, sent his message across that he would go the whole hog for policies.

Allowing increase in prices of petrol and diesel soon after his arrival in the prime minister’s house or office says it all. Given his position as the head of an interim setup, he seems to be least bothered about the question of political capital—the goodwill, trust and influence that politicians earn or build up with the public through pursuit of policies or a currency that they use to mobilize voters, achieve policy reform, or accomplish other political goals.

The question is whether or not Kakar, who is considered a relative newcomer in politics, had any noteworthy capital before he was selected by the prime minister and leader of the opposition for the premiership. The answer to this question must be in the affirmative because he was a senator and part of one of the coalition partners of the outgoing government till very recently. But his political capital certainly pales in comparison to his position as caretaker prime minister.

So economy has to be his top priority. Given the more than precarious economic situation of the country, the prime minister and his team will always be required to act prudently and wisely. They must keep in mind that governments will come and go, but the country is permanent. What they must also keep in mind is the fact that they have filled seats in government temporarily without ambitions to continue to hold office on their own.

Rana Nisar Ali

Rawalpindi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023