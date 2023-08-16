PARTLY FACETIOUS: Was Nawaz consulted?

“So Kakar is in.” “Yes he has made history.” “As in how? Wait I think I have got it. It’s the ways of the Kakars. In 1993 another Kakar, Abdul Waheed Kakar, was appointed as the chief of army staff by the then President Ghulam Ishaq Khan, bureaucrat turned President, who never bothered to consult with the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif. General Kakar reportedly superseded six more senior generals.”

“Nope that’s not correct. And if you are trying to say that Nawaz Sharif was not consulted in the appointment of this Kakar then too, I would simply say that you are completely divorced from our ground realities.”

“Like Nawaz Sharif?”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway, caretaker Kakar should lower the despondency level amongst those who are out of favour today.”

“Such a cryptic statement. Couldn’t you be less circumspect?”

“Hey, remember: no despondency my friend. Have you forgotten caretaker Kakar kept his mouth shut even when he was being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau, because the then power that be, instructed the then Chairman Javed Iqbal…”

“Where has that guy disappeared to? I mean really these disappearances don’t do any service to this country. I reckon they need to pay the price for what they did to this hapless country and its 23 to 24 million people.”

“The biggest price that we have paid is because of Ishaq Dar’s flawed policies after he took oath end September 2022. We lost 4 billion dollars in remittance inflows through official channels because he controlled the rupee dollar parity and he needs to be taken to task.”

“Well if Nawaz Sharif’s party returns to power then his punishment may well be getting the finance ministry back.”

“That’s not his punishment that will be ours, the public.”

“That’s despondency again my friend – please stop.”

“OK but anyway Kakar was a senator, so to me that is not being disadvantaged.”

“The NAB investigation…”

“OK, OK but in any case his slate of misfortune has been more than wiped clean; anyway when I said Kakar has made history I meant that there are two K’s in his name and no other caretaker prime minister has had two K’s so it must be auspicious.”

“How come?”

“The office of the prime minister – caretaker or a tad more – is coveted by politicians and aspiring caretakers alike, isn’t it!”

“I stand corrected, yes it is.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023