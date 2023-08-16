PTI condemns ‘worst solitary confinement’ of its chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s core committee has strongly condemned keeping its chairman Imran Khan in the “worst form of solitary confinement” and urged the apex court to take notice.

According to a statement of the PTI, an important meeting of their core committee was held in which it strongly condemned keeping Imran Khan in “the worst form of solitary confinement after he was jailed as a result of a controversial court decision”.

It also strongly condemned the refusal to allow access of the doctor to Imran Khan, besides creating unnecessary obstacles in the meetings of lawyers and family members with him. “Laws and rights are being flouted to target Chairman Imran Khan for the worst political revenge. In the most controversial trial, a dark history of brutality is being created, from punishment to solitary confinement in prison.”

It added that efforts are being made to break the morale of Imran Khan by depriving him of very basic facilities in the light of the prison manual. “No person, including prison staff, is allowed to come near to his cell or talk to him.”

It added that the “unjustified” delay in the hearing of his bail application after the trial is conducted on a day-to-day basis is one of the “worst examples of cruelty”.

It urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the “brutal violation” of the fundamental rights of the “national hero and the nation’s “most popular leader”.

It added that it should be made sure that Imran Khan is provided all the rights under the law, besides ensuring access to his doctors and lawyers and all legal rights should be provided to him.

