Samsam Bukhari quits PTI

LAHORE: Former Punjab minister Samsam Bukhari on Tuesday announced to part ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after condemning May 9 violence.

Samsam Bukhari made this announcement after meeting Istekham-e-Pakistan Party chairman Jahangir Khan Tareen in Lahore. The meeting was also attended by senior leaders of the party including Aun Chaudhry, Noman Langrial and others.

The former provincial minister is likely to join IPP in the coming days. Bukhari in his statement said like every patriotic Pakistani he also condemns May 9 violence, triggered after the arrest of the former prime minister in Al-Qadir Trust case. He also urged the need for joint efforts for the betterment of the country.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Interior, Attaullah Tarar shared an alleged leaked audio conversation of PTI leader Samsam Bukhari regarding May 9 violence.