BAFL 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.92%)
BIPL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
BOP 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.76%)
DGKC 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.09%)
FABL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.93%)
HUBC 86.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.24%)
OGDC 100.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.28%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIOC 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.48%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
PRL 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
TRG 99.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By -2 (-0.04%)
BR30 17,404 Decreased By -33.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 48,491 Decreased By -74.8 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,272 Decreased By -8.2 (-0.05%)
Pakistan

Samsam Bukhari quits PTI

INP Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:50am

LAHORE: Former Punjab minister Samsam Bukhari on Tuesday announced to part ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after condemning May 9 violence.

Samsam Bukhari made this announcement after meeting Istekham-e-Pakistan Party chairman Jahangir Khan Tareen in Lahore. The meeting was also attended by senior leaders of the party including Aun Chaudhry, Noman Langrial and others.

The former provincial minister is likely to join IPP in the coming days. Bukhari in his statement said like every patriotic Pakistani he also condemns May 9 violence, triggered after the arrest of the former prime minister in Al-Qadir Trust case. He also urged the need for joint efforts for the betterment of the country.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Interior, Attaullah Tarar shared an alleged leaked audio conversation of PTI leader Samsam Bukhari regarding May 9 violence.

PTI IPP Jahangir Khan Tareen May 9 violence Samsam Bukhari Istekham e Pakistan Party

