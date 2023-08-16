BAFL 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
BIPL 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.43%)
DFML 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.91%)
DGKC 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.28%)
FABL 26.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.83%)
HUBC 86.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
OGDC 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.38%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIOC 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.48%)
PPL 74.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
TRG 99.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.45%)
UNITY 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,929 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.09%)
BR30 17,395 Decreased By -41.9 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,476 Decreased By -90.1 (-0.19%)
KSE30 17,262 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore futures up despite lacklustre China economic data

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:50am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures moved higher on Tuesday on hopes that China’s latest wave of disappointing production and property sector data could push authorities for more stimulus.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 1% at 736 yuan ($101.16) per metric ton, as of 0330 GMT. On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark September iron ore rose 0.4% to $100.9 a metric ton.

China’s crude steel output in July eased 0.34% from the prior month, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday, because of production restrictions in Tangshan city in northern China and Sichuan province in the southwest. Meanwhile, July industrial output and retail sales growth slowed and undershot forecasts, adding to a raft of recent weak data, suggesting policymakers may need to step up support measures to shore up a faltering economy.

Less than an hour before the data release, China’s central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for the second time in three months. Adding pressure, property investment in China fell 8.5% in the first seven months from the same period a year earlier, after sliding 7.9% in January-June, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). China’s largest private real estate developer Country Garden is seeking to delay payments on a private onshore bond for the first time, the latest sign of a stifling cash crunch in the property sector, piling pressure on Beijing to step in.

Adding to worries about contagion risk, a major Chinese trust company that traditionally had sizable exposure to real estate, Zhongrong International Trust Co, has missed its repayment obligations on some investment products. The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.3%, hot-rolled coil declined 0.1%, wire rod lost 0.1%, and stainless steel climbed 1.2%. Dalian coking coal and coke grew 0.3% and 1.3%, respectively.

iron ore iron ore rates iron ore market

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore futures up despite lacklustre China economic data

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Pemra bill gets Alvi’s assent

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Delimitation: CJP asks ECP to carry out process in transparent manner

Stay pleas sans recovery notice being rejected by ATIR: KTBA

Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

Read more stories