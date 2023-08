HONG KONG: Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group(NEV) are set to open 14.7% higher on Tuesday, after the company said it has agreed to sell new shares to US-listed NWTN for $500 million.

After completion of the deal, NWTN, a mobility technology company, will hold about a 27.5% stake in NEV.