SSUET celebrates Independence Day

KARACHI Pakistan rose as a sovereign nation under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah after a hard struggle. Independence Day is the festival of freedom for the whole nation.

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) celebrated Pakistan Independence Day with patriotic zeal, and glowing tribute was paid to the stalwarts who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for having an independent homeland for Muslims to live with their distinct identity and complete freedom. Flag hoisting ceremony was also held on the occasion.

Expressing his views, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar, said, “It is with feelings of greatest happiness and emotion that we are celebrating the Pakistan Independence Day with patriotic zest. It marks the fulfilment of the destiny of the Muslim nation, which made great sacrifices to have their own homeland. Pakistan is an ideological state and it is our duty to secure our geographical and ideological boundaries.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023