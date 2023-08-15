BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban must end media crackdown in Afghanistan: CPJ

CPJ Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:30am

KUALA LUMPUR: The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on the Taliban to stop its relentless campaign of media intimidation and abide by its promise to protect journalists in Afghanistan.

“Two years after the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan’s once vibrant free press is a ghost of its former self,” Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator, said on Monday.

“Worsening media repression is isolating Afghanistan from the rest of the world, at a time when the country is grappling with one of the world’s largest humanitarian emergencies. Access to reliable and trustworthy information can help save lives and livelihoods in a crisis, but the Taliban’s escalating crackdown on media is doing the opposite.”

Despite an initial promise to allow press freedom after taking power on August 15, 2021, the Taliban have shut down dozens of local media outlets, banned some international broadcasters, and denied visas to foreign correspondents.

In the last two years, hundreds of Afghan journalists have fled to neighboring countries like Pakistan and Iran, and many are now stuck in legal limbo without clear prospects of resettlement to a third country. Since 2021, Afghans have become among the largest share of exiled journalists receiving emergency support from CPJ each year.

When CPJ conducted its most recent annual worldwide census of imprisoned journalists on December 1, 2022, Afghanistan appeared for the first time in 12 years, with three reporters in jail.

Afghanistan Taliban journalists in Afghanistan

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban must end media crackdown in Afghanistan: CPJ

China congratulates Kakar

US says values its relationship with Pakistan

Merchant ships backed up in Black Sea lanes

Draft amendments to income tax Ord: FBR seeks new powers for IR Commissioners

Any attempt to sabotage CPEC will not succeed: China

Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM

UK watchdog kicks off ‘politically-exposed persons’ review

Global conditions contributed to higher inflation in Pakistan: SBP

US Navy joins Army, Marine Corps in having no Senate-confirmed leader

Sisi hosts Jordan, Palestinian leaders to discuss Saudi-Israel ties

Read more stories