Hashoo Group, CDA join hands for ‘Greener Pakistan’

Press Release Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: In a symbolic gesture aligning with the spirit of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Hashoo Group, the leading hospitality conglomerate, collaborated with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to orchestrate a grand tree plantation drive on August 11th.

The event, attended by Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group and Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Chairman of Capital Development Authority, along with executives from both sides, marked a remarkable step towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly future by planting trees along the Srinagar Highway (Rest Area), Islamabad.

As the nation prepares to celebrate its 76th Independence Day, Hashoo Group and CDA recognised the significance of nurturing the environment and giving back to the country that has nurtured them.

Haseeb Gardezi, COO, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, shared his thoughts on the occasion, stating, “Our tree plantation drive isn’t just about planting saplings; it’s a demonstration of our collective responsibility towards the environment. We are proud to stand together with CDA to safeguard the environment for future generations. Tree by Tree, We Unite.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CDA Hashoo group tree plantation drive Greener Pakistan

