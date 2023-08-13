Two militants killed in gun battle with security forces in Gwadar: ISPR

Two terrorists were killed, and three others injured in an exchange of fire with security forces in Balochistan’s Gwadar district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

Terrorists opened fire on security forces while they were conducting an operation in the city following a tip-off.

“Terrorists used small arms and hand grenades in the attack which occurred at 10:00 am,” a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Due to efficient and swift response, two terrorists were sent to hell with no harm to any military or civil persons,” it said.

“Security Forces of Pakistan remain determined to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country,” it added.

Meanwhile, in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) resulted in the deaths of four terrorists and arrest of another.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted an operation in Charmang last night after receiving reports about the presence of terrorists. During the operation, “intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists,” the statement said.

’“Four terrorists were sent to hell while one terrorist was apprehended,” the ISPR said.

The statement continued that the terrorists, “who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, especially suicide blasts,” had also been found with guns, ammo, and explosives, including a suicide vest.

These developments come a week after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir warned that the surge in terrorism incidents in recent months is a “futile effort” by terrorists to re-start talks, emphasizing there is “no other choice for these terrorists other than to submit to Pakistan’s writ before they are decimated if they persist on their wrong path”.

“With the unflinching resolve of the nation, Pakistan is successfully countering terrorism to enable a stable and peaceful environment for socioeconomic development in the area,” the COAS was quoted as saying by ISPR.

“Terrorism has no place in Pakistan and the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan is detrimental to regional peace, stability, and deviation from the Doha Peace Agreement by the interim Afghan Government,” COAS reiterated.

On August 12, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Mazaband Range region of Balochistan’s Kech province, killing two terrorists.

Last month, as many as 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan.