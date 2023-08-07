Surge in terrorism 'futile attempt' of militants to reopen negotiations: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Monday that the surge in terrorism incidents in recent months is a “futile effort” by terrorists to re-start talks, emphasising there is “no other choice for these terrorists other than to submit to Pakistan’s writ before they are decimated if they persist on their wrong path”.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the COAS made the statement while visiting Peshawar, where he met tribal elders from newly-merged districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, among others.

The visit comes days after the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb blast in Bajaur that killed at least 54 people, including 23 children, at a JUI-F gathering ahead of elections due later this year.

During the interactive session, COAS paid tribute to the sacrifices of brave and resilient tribals of Pakistan and appreciated their indomitable resolve for standing shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in defeating the menace of terrorism.

“With the unflinching resolve of the nation, Pakistan is successfully countering terrorism to enable a stable and peaceful environment for socioeconomic development in the area,” the COAS was quoted as saying by ISPR.

“Terrorism has no place in Pakistan and the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan is detrimental to regional peace, stability, and deviation from the Doha Peace Agreement by the interim Afghan Government,” COAS reiterated.

“Pakistan has concerns over sanctuaries available to banned outfits and liberty of action they enjoy on Afghan soil. Pakistan will spare no effort to dismantle terrorist networks and protect its citizens at all costs.”

Tribal elders assured that TTP and its ideology will never be acceptable to any tribe and they will continue to stand with the state during the thick and thin.

COAS emphasised the potential of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and ongoing efforts in uplifting the socio-economic growth under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

COAS also expressed his views that “KPK province is blessed with huge reserves of Mines & Minerals, also beautiful areas for tourism which will certainly change the destiny of the area for the good of the people.”

“Pakistan Army stands with our tribal brothers and will never leave them alone as over the years they have given innumerable sacrifices for the peace and prosperity of the motherland. It’s time to develop all tribal areas and concentrate on youth” COAS remarked.

COAS reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, and other Law Enforcement Agencies in their fight against terrorism, till the elimination of this menace from the country.

He expressed resolve to finish the peril of Narco which is becoming a “lifeline for this TTP khawaraj,” according to the ISPR statement.

COAS reiterated that propaganda by inimical forces against the Armed Forces of Pakistan will be dealt with as per the Law.

Paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers, and soldiers of the Pak Army, FC, Levies, Khasadars, and Police, COAS vowed that sacrifices of Shuhada will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan, InshaAllah.

Upon arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.