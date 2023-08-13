BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Cotton spot rates

Published 13 Aug, 2023

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (August 10, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 11-08-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,000        235        18,235        18,135       +100/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,291        252        19,543        19,435       +108/-
===========================================================================

