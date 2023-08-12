BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC directs Attock jail officials to provide medical facilities to Imran

  • Also directs that the former PM be allowed to meet his family and friends
BR Web Desk Published 12 Aug, 2023 04:22pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed on Saturday the Attock Jail administration to provide former prime minister Imran Khan with “appropriate medical facilities”, it was reported.

The court has also directed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman be provided with a prayer mat and a copy of the English version of the Holy Quran. He should also be allowed to meet his family and friends as provided in the law, it said.

The PTI chief is currently incarcerated in Attock Jail after his arrest on August 5. The arrest came after an Islamabad district and sessions court disqualified him from politics for five years and sentenced him to three years in prison in the Toshakhana criminal case.

He was found guilty of “corrupt practices” by the court.

Following his arrest, the former PM moved the IHC, seeking A-Class jail facilities in Attock Jail.

Imran’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha filed the application on Imran’s behalf.

The petition urged the IHC to declare Imran’s detention in Attock Jail “illegal”. It also requested that Imran be shifted to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Separately, the IHC has summoned the Toshakhana case record. A division bench comprising Justice Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri on Imran’s petition against his conviction by a trial court.

During the hearing today, the court issued a notice to the district election commissioner of Islamabad.

Imran Khan Imran Khan arrest Attock prison

Comments

1000 characters

IHC directs Attock jail officials to provide medical facilities to Imran

Roshan Digital Account: SBP says total inflows cross $6.5bn mark

IEA flags OPEC+ supply cuts

Ukraine says one killed in Russian shelling of Kharkiv region

SC strikes down judgements review law unanimously

SC ruling will not affect Nawaz, claims Tarar

No problem with decision: Dar

Sindh Assembly dissolved

China state media says developed nations not shunning Belt and Road Forum

Share of renewables in KE generation likely to reach 30pc in seven years

Read more stories