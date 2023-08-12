IHC directs Attock jail officials to provide medical facilities to Imran

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed on Saturday the Attock Jail administration to provide former prime minister Imran Khan with “appropriate medical facilities”, it was reported.

The court has also directed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman be provided with a prayer mat and a copy of the English version of the Holy Quran. He should also be allowed to meet his family and friends as provided in the law, it said.

The PTI chief is currently incarcerated in Attock Jail after his arrest on August 5. The arrest came after an Islamabad district and sessions court disqualified him from politics for five years and sentenced him to three years in prison in the Toshakhana criminal case.

He was found guilty of “corrupt practices” by the court.

Following his arrest, the former PM moved the IHC, seeking A-Class jail facilities in Attock Jail.

Imran’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha filed the application on Imran’s behalf.

The petition urged the IHC to declare Imran’s detention in Attock Jail “illegal”. It also requested that Imran be shifted to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Separately, the IHC has summoned the Toshakhana case record. A division bench comprising Justice Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri on Imran’s petition against his conviction by a trial court.

During the hearing today, the court issued a notice to the district election commissioner of Islamabad.