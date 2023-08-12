BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 76.3 (1.58%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 229.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
‘A tired merry-go-round’

Published 12 Aug, 2023 06:26am

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed ‘A tired merry-go-round’ carried by the newspaper on last Tuesday.

The writer, Rashed Rahman, seems to have given the most plausible answer to the question why Imran Khan’s arrest has not led to any meaningful protests in the country, particularly Punjab.

According to him, “Interestingly, Imran Khan’s appeal to his followers to hold peaceful protests in case he is arrested seem to have fallen on stony, rendered infertile ground, given the extent and depth of the repression against the PTI since May 9, 2023, the subsequent flight of opportunists from the party’s leadership and ranks, and the reigning fear amongst the remaining workers in the light of the repression unleashed against them.”

The writer has made a telling observation about the situation, so to speak. Two key developments in relation to Imran Khan and his political future have taken place since the publication of Mr Rahman’s article: disqualification of Imran Khan for five years by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following his conviction in the Toshakhana case by a district and sessions court.

It is, however, interesting to note that neither has caused or led to any major demonstration anywhere; there was barely a whimper of protest.

The question whether or not the party workers and supporters have been forced into silence through a swift crackdown against the party does not have an easy answer at this point in time in view of the fact that the May 9 events must have eroded Imran Khan’s popularity; and extent of which cannot be measured or estimated at this point in time because the political situation in the country is still very fluid.

Shahid Khan Abbasi (Karachi)

