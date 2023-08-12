This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed ‘A tired merry-go-round’ carried by the newspaper on last Tuesday.

The writer, Rashed Rahman, seems to have given the most plausible answer to the question why Imran Khan’s arrest has not led to any meaningful protests in the country, particularly Punjab.

According to him, “Interestingly, Imran Khan’s appeal to his followers to hold peaceful protests in case he is arrested seem to have fallen on stony, rendered infertile ground, given the extent and depth of the repression against the PTI since May 9, 2023, the subsequent flight of opportunists from the party’s leadership and ranks, and the reigning fear amongst the remaining workers in the light of the repression unleashed against them.”

The writer has made a telling observation about the situation, so to speak. Two key developments in relation to Imran Khan and his political future have taken place since the publication of Mr Rahman’s article: disqualification of Imran Khan for five years by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following his conviction in the Toshakhana case by a district and sessions court.

It is, however, interesting to note that neither has caused or led to any major demonstration anywhere; there was barely a whimper of protest.

The question whether or not the party workers and supporters have been forced into silence through a swift crackdown against the party does not have an easy answer at this point in time in view of the fact that the May 9 events must have eroded Imran Khan’s popularity; and extent of which cannot be measured or estimated at this point in time because the political situation in the country is still very fluid.

Shahid Khan Abbasi (Karachi)

