KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 11, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 48,424.4 High: 48,898.82 Low: 47,808.34 Net Change: 616.06 Volume (000): 242,051 Value (000): 15,004,497 Makt Cap (000) 1,704,076,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,018.25 NET CH (+) 140.78 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,130.54 NET CH (+) 40.75 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,486.37 NET CH (+) 248.42 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,418.73 NET CH (+) 159.14 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,468.88 NET CH (+) 89.44 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,853.57 NET CH (+) 5.53 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-Aug-2023 ====================================

