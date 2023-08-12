Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 11, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 48,424.4
High: 48,898.82
Low: 47,808.34
Net Change: 616.06
Volume (000): 242,051
Value (000): 15,004,497
Makt Cap (000) 1,704,076,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,018.25
NET CH (+) 140.78
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,130.54
NET CH (+) 40.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,486.37
NET CH (+) 248.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,418.73
NET CH (+) 159.14
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,468.88
NET CH (+) 89.44
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,853.57
NET CH (+) 5.53
------------------------------------
As on: 11-Aug-2023
====================================
