BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 76.3 (1.58%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 229.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global LNG: Asian spot prices inch up as market eyes Australian strikes

Reuters Published August 11, 2023 Updated August 11, 2023 07:34pm

LONDON: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices inched up this week as the prospect of possible industrial action at Australian LNG facilities sparked fears it would fuel competition between Asian and European buyers for cargoes.

The average LNG price for September delivery into north-east Asia rose to $11.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from $10.90 the previous week, industry sources estimated. Forward prices for the next two months rose between 10%-15%.

Chevron and Woodside Energy Group said on Thursday they are holding talks with unions to avert strikes at Australian LNG facilities that together account for around 10% of global production.

Alex Froley, LNG analyst at data intelligence firm ICIS, said that while there would not be an immediate threat to security of supply from strikes if they go ahead due to healthy storage in Europe and Asia, it could limit further stock building or run down current stocks, adding bullish pressure into the winter months when demand is higher.

Global LNG: Asia spot LNG prices remain flat on limited demand for summer supply

However, many market players think that the issue will be resolved and if strikes go ahead they wouldn’t drag into winter.

“Markets in Asia have been absorbing the news of potential supply bottlenecks. Prices didn’t fluctuate much for spot, but there were significant premiums for the forward curve,” said Toby Copson, global head of trading at Trident LNG.

“This shows that the market feels the Australian strike issue will likely be resolved without supply loss and has priced in sufficient supply to cover the near term, amid still relatively weak demand,” Copson added.

Samuel Good, head of LNG pricing at commodity pricing agency Argus, said that Woodside’s Northwest Shelf LNG export terminal is also set to undergo maintenance from Aug. 25 to Sept. 23, cutting the equivalent of one liquefaction train’s capacity at the five-train facility.

In Europe, Good said that the gas market heading into October was already set to be finely balanced, due to very healthy storage levels.

“Any potential alteration to the global LNG supply outlook for the fourth quarter, suggesting that Asian buyers may need to compete more for Atlantic cargoes, could threaten to rock this balance,” he added.

S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed its daily north-west Europe LNG Marker (NWM) price benchmark for cargoes delivered in September on an ex-ship (DES) basis at $11.395/mmBtu on Aug. 10, a $0.45/mmBtu discount to the September gas price at the Dutch TTF gas hub.

Argus assessed the north-west Europe DES price at $11.55/mmBtu, while Spark Commodities estimated the price at $11.89/mmBtu.

A rally in spot LNG freight rates accelerated this week, with Atlantic spot rates rising to $90,250/day on Friday, and Pacific rates rising to $85,750/day, said Edward Armitage, an analyst at Spark Commodities.

LNG LNG price global LNG price Global LNG

Comments

1000 characters

Global LNG: Asian spot prices inch up as market eyes Australian strikes

KSE-100 closes with over 600-point gain on MSCI additions

MSCI adds 41 PSX companies to Small Cap, 15 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Supreme Court’s verdict will not affect Nawaz Sharif: ex-law minister

Rupee weakens further, settles at 288.49 against US dollar

Biden calls China economy a ‘ticking time bomb,’ misstates GDP growth

Supreme Court strikes down Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023

India proposes sweeping overhaul of British-era criminal laws

Oil prices firm on upbeat demand growth forecasts

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight in West Bank raid

SECP registers 2,220 new companies in July

Read more stories