Rising demand pushes spot rate up by Rs100 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,800 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,400 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,600 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

600 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 200 bales of Chowdagi were sold at Rs 17,950 per maund, 800 bales of Sarkand were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,850 per maund, 600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,750 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 2200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 17,950 per maund, 1200 bales of Mir Pur Khas, 600 bales of Sarhari were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 1800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 2400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,750 to Rs 18,000 per maund,600 bales of Khanewal, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 18,250 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 800 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,050 per maund, 800 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,050 per maund, 1400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,050 to Rs 18,200 per maund and 400 bales of Winder were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

