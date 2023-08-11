Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 10, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 10, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 47,808.34
High: 48,622.9
Low: 47,626.74
Net Change: 419.26
Volume (000): 175,252
Value (000): 10,978,330
Makt Cap (000) 1,682,398,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,877.47
NET CH (-) 10.46
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,089.79
NET CH (-) 20.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,237.95
NET CH (-) 122.27
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,259.59
NET CH (-) 72.99
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,379.44
NET CH (-) 92.99
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,848.04
NET CH (-) 74.01
------------------------------------
As on: 10-Aug-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments