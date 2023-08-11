KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 10, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 47,808.34 High: 48,622.9 Low: 47,626.74 Net Change: 419.26 Volume (000): 175,252 Value (000): 10,978,330 Makt Cap (000) 1,682,398,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,877.47 NET CH (-) 10.46 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,089.79 NET CH (-) 20.53 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,237.95 NET CH (-) 122.27 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,259.59 NET CH (-) 72.99 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,379.44 NET CH (-) 92.99 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,848.04 NET CH (-) 74.01 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-Aug-2023 ====================================

