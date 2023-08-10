BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
BIPL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.13%)
DFML 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.58%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HBL 101.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.82%)
HUBC 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.66%)
MLCF 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
OGDC 100.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-4.35%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
PIOC 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
PPL 70.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.71%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-4.51%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By -70.7 (-1.44%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -382 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,808 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil benchmark Brent’s price structure reflects tighter market

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2023 07:22pm

LONDON: The structure of the global benchmark Brent crude futures market is at its most bullish since April, reflecting the impact of production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) on available supply.

Brent, which is used to price over three-quarters of the world’s traded oil, has been rising since late June, as leading producer Saudi Arabia has spearheaded output cuts.

The premium of the front month Brent contract to the six-month contract rose to as much as $3.34 a barrel on Thursday, the highest since April. This structure, called backwardation, indicates tightening supply for prompt delivery.

At the end of June, the front month contract was at a discount to the six month contract, a structure known as contango that indicates plentiful supply.

Riyadh last week extended a voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) for another month to include September, and did not exclude further cuts. Russia also said it will reduce exports in September.

Apart from the OPEC+ cuts, prices have been supported by expectations oil demand could increase as interest rate rises taper. At the same time, extra stimulus is anticipated in China, the world’s leading crude importer, which could drive fuel consumption after a weak second quarter.

“You have to wonder whether the recent announcements from Saudi Arabia and Russia, combined with better economic prospects, will be enough to lift the price to new 2023 highs, and above $90 in the case of Brent,” Craig Erlam, OANDA analyst, said.

On Thursday, U.S. inflation data inspired hopes that the Federal Reserve was near the end of its aggressive rate hike cycle, and OPEC said it expected “healthy oil fundamentals” for the rest of the year.

If oil prices rise too much, however, they could reignite inflation, with bearish implications for the market, John Evans of oil broker PVM said.

“Significant increases in oil prices will bring significant counter measures from central bankers, making oil a possible master of its own downfall,” he said.

Brent crude oil market Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil benchmark Brent’s price structure reflects tighter market

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at just over $2bn in July

Rupee weakens marginally, settles at 287.60 against US dollar

The Intercept’s report on cipher: Rana Sanaullah calls for probe into its authenticity

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $110mn, now stand at $8.04bn

PIA appoints new CEO as it braces for privatisation

Amid lack of triggers, KSE-100 loses over 400 points, closes below 48,000

Oil steadies ahead of US inflation data

At least three injured in Quetta hand grenade blast

Imran Khan’s wife says he’s well: lawyer

Pakistani climber Sajid Ali Sadpara honours fallen father at K2

Read more stories