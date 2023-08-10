SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $110mn, now stand at $8.04bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell $110 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $8.04 billion as of August 4, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.33 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.29 billion.

“During the week ended August 4, 2023, SBP’s reserves decreased by US$ 110 million to US$ 8,043.4 million on account of debt repayments,” the SBP said.

Last week, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP witnessed a fall of $32 million due to external debt repayments.

Last month, reserves held by the SBP got a boost as Pakistan received the first tranche of about $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after its lender approved a new $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement. There will be two more quarterly reviews, one in November and the last in February 2024.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which committed lending earlier, also deposited their financing with Pakistan’s central bank.