BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
BIPL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
DFML 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
DGKC 57.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.44%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.24 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.93%)
HUBC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
OGDC 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.5%)
PIOC 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.21%)
PRL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.59%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 103.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-3.91%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.86%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,955 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.76%)
BR30 17,853 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.25%)
KSE100 48,611 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,381 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $32mn, now stand at $8.15bn

  • Reserves decrease on account of debt repayments
BR Web Desk Published 03 Aug, 2023 07:35pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell $32 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at nearly $8.15 billion as of July 27, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.46 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.31 billion.

“During the week ended July 27, 2023, SBP’s reserves decreased by US$ 32 million to US$ 8,153.8 million on account of debt repayments,” the SBP said.

Last week, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP fell a substantial $541 million due to external debt repayments.

Last month, reserves held by the SBP got a boost as Pakistan received the first tranche of about $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after its lender approved a new $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement. There will be two more quarterly reviews, one in November and the last in February.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which committed lending earlier, also deposited their financing with Pakistan’s central bank.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) forex SBP foreign exchange forex reserves foreign exchange reserves SBP reserves Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves Foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan pakistan foreign exchange reserves

Comments

1000 characters

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $32mn, now stand at $8.15bn

Rupee claws back, settles at 287.2 against US dollar after 0.76% gain

KSE-100 unable to sustain level over 49,000, profit-taking kicks in

Civilians’ trials in military courts: SC says will not allow armed forces to take unconstitutional steps

Cotton arrival in Pakistan surges 66.5%: PCGA

In unusual meeting, PCB chief Zaka calls on Dar, discusses upcoming Asia Cup

Saudi Arabia will extend voluntary 1 million bpd oil cut through Sept

PM Shehbaz calls for national resolve to revive Pakistan's grandeur

Hascol’s loss nearly doubles to Rs14.5bn in 2022

US credit downgrade ‘entirely unwarranted’: Yellen

Read more stories