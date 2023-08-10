BAFL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.22%)
BIPL 17.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
DFML 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
DGKC 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.67%)
FABL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.33%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 101.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.13%)
HUBC 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-3.82%)
HUMNL 5.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.91%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
OGDC 100.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.74 (-4.51%)
PAEL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PIOC 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.56%)
PPL 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-6.07%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.67%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-3.81%)
SSGC 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
TRG 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.64%)
UNITY 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,835 Decreased By -68 (-1.39%)
BR30 17,225 Decreased By -419.4 (-2.38%)
KSE100 47,860 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.76%)
KSE30 16,947 Decreased By -262.7 (-1.53%)
Aug 10, 2023
Markets

Major Gulf markets mixed ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2023 01:45pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Thursday ahead of a US inflation report that will likely influence the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

The market is awaiting July Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the United States, due on Thursday, which should provide a steer on the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the US dollar and generally follow the Fed’s policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from any monetary policy move there.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.7%, on course to extend gains from the previous session, led by a 1.1% rise in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Among other gainers, Raydan Food Co advanced more than 5% to become the top gainer on the index, after it swung to quarterly profit. In Qatar, the index added 0.2%, helped by a 1% gain in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Oil - which fuels the Gulf economy - recouped early marginal losses on Thursday, climbing to multi-month peaks as the market weighed supply tightness concerns with fuel demand worries ahead of key US inflation data.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.7%, weighed down by a 1.7% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties after posting a roughly 15% drop in net profit in the second quarter.

Elsewhere, logistics firm Aramex retreated 2.7% as second-quarter profit dropped. In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.3%.

Qatar US Federal Reserve Gulf markets Consumer Price Index Emaar Properties US inflation data

