BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
BIPL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.96%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 54.57 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2%)
FABL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HBL 103.28 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.61%)
HUBC 87.71 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (6.57%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 104.35 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (6.86%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.63%)
PPL 73.84 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (6.24%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.52%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.04 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.71%)
SSGC 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.35%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.19%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 101.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.76%)
UNITY 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 122.5 (2.55%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 758.6 (4.47%)
KSE100 48,228 Increased By 797.8 (1.68%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 312.7 (1.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

‘It’s a nuance, but an important nuance’

Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

The outgoing Shehbaz Sharif-led government is deriving a lot of pleasure, pride and satisfaction from the fact that it had finally successfully persuaded the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock its bailout to help the country avert sovereign default.

It is true that the lender of last resort did help propel a beleaguered economy through a $3 billion Stand-By Facility (SBA). What is also true in this regard is the fact that the IMF was required to do what it did recently whether or not the country had strayed from the economic path the former had delineated for the latter.

For example, Izabella Kaminska, in her article “Why you can’t default on the IMF” carried by the Financial Times, has provided all and sundry with an interesting insight into IMF’s approach or approaches to lending. According to her, “It’s a nuance, but an important nuance.

The IMF isn’t a creditor in the usual sense of the word. It’s a collateralised bilateral swap agent that exists to help countries balance international payment obligations so that they don’t have to start wars, grab resources or asset-strip trade partners when they abuse their trust.

The clue comes in the ‘F’ of the IMF acronym, which of course stands for fund not force….” True. Pakistan, therefore, has a special relationship with the IMF because not only is this country a sovereign state, it is also one of the nine states in the world with nuclear weapons.

Therefore, the world powers or institutions, including IMF, will never allow Pakistan to default; they would always lend a helping hand to this South Asian nation to successfully avert default or default-like situation or situations.

Mehrunnisa Qizlibash

Peshawar

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif IMF South Asian nation PM Shehbaz Sharif IMF and Pakistan SBA

Comments

1000 characters

‘It’s a nuance, but an important nuance’

NA stands dissolved

ECNEC approves projects worth Rs173.625bn

Cabinet approves national aviation policy

PM terms 16-month tenure most difficult test of his life

IP gas line project: Iran refuses to accept ‘force majeure’ notice

US says watching prospect of election violence

Ex-diplomat Jilani to be caretaker PM?

June power tariff to be billed in August: Nepra notifies additional FCA for KE and ex-Wapda Discos

Country now stands on its own two feet: Ahsan

Cargo terminal pact with AD Ports: CCoIGCT approves suggestions subject to certain terms

Read more stories