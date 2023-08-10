PTA, FIA conduct raid: Three held for running illegal ISP on Walton Road, Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), conducted a raid against an illegal internet service provider situated on Walton Road, Lahore.

The PTA spokesperson said that during the operation, an operational internet setup was discovered, being operated without a valid licence. As a result, three individuals were apprehended, and equipment including one server, one router, and 30 Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) were seized. The premises have been sealed, and the FIA is probing further enquiry as per law.

The achievement in combating illegal internet service providers can be attributed to the PTA’s steadfast commitment, constant vigilance, and persistent endeavours. These actions play a pivotal role in curbing tax evasion and revenue misreporting, thus, curtailing loss to the national treasury.

The PTA has advised the public to only avail telecommunication services from PTA-licenced operators to avoid any sudden disruption of services.

