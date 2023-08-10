BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2023 07:28am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (August 09, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T Lahore     -              Pakistan National
                                                Shipping Corp      05-08-2023
B-6/B-7           Xin Chang      Disc Load      Cosco Shipping
                  Shu            Container      Line Pak           09-08-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-9/B-8           Independent    Disc Load      Riazeda            08-08-2023
                  Spirit         Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11         Draftvader     Load           Crystal Sea        08-08-2023
                                 Clinlers       Services
B-15/B-14         Zhong Hai      D/36042        Sea Hawk           08-08-2023
                  Chang Yun 6    General        Pvt. Ltd
                                 Cargo
B-16/B-17         Nazmi C        Load Talc      Project            07-08-2023
                                 Powder         Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25         Bedford        Load Cement    Ocean Services      06-08-202
                                                Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3           Ren Jian 25    Disc Load      United Marine
                                 Container      Agencies           08-08-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Lahore        09-08-2023     -                          Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Gulf Jalmuda      09-08-2023     D/27000                      Associated Line
                                 Chemical                     Agency Pvt. Ltd
M.T Shalamar      09-08-2023     D/74000 Crude              Pakistan National
                                 Oil                           Shipping Corp.
Colombo           09-08-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
Silver Zoe        10-08-2023     D/9000 Palm Oil                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Sc Hongkong       10-08-2023     D/7000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Kota Loceng       10-08-2023     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Cap Andreas       10-08-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Ever Useful       10-08-2023     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Dato Success      10-08-2023     D/2375 General               Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                             & Logistic
Oriental          11-08-2022     L/7000 Ethanol                     East Wind
Daphne                                                           Shipping Co.
Tiger             11-08-2023     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
                                                                     Services
Zhong Gu          11-08-2023     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
Ji Nan                                                         Agency Pvt.Ltd
Ym Express        11-08-2023     D/L Container                    In Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Nordrhone         09-08-2023     Bulk Carrier                               -
Cosco
Thailand          09-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
Ssl
Brahmaputra       09-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Sun-9          Palm oil       Alpine        August 08, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Golden         Palm oil       Alpine        August 08, 2023
                  Lotus
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK       August 08, 2023
                  Maria Elena
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Enugu          LNG            GAC           August 07, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
LHafnia
Experience        Mogas          Transmarine                  August 09, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Enugu             LNG            GAC                          August 09, 2023
MSC Maria
Elena             Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Sabrina       Container      MSC PAK                       August09, 2023
Zagori            Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Star Subaru       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
TTC Vidyut        Mogas          Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Gulf Jellet       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
As Sovereign      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Epic Burano       LNG            Universal Shipping                      -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Bateleur          LPG            M. International             August 09, 2023
Navios
Constellation     Container      Hapag Lloyd                  August 10, 2023
=============================================================================

