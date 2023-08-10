Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (August 09, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Lahore - Pakistan National Shipping Corp 05-08-2023 B-6/B-7 Xin Chang Disc Load Cosco Shipping Shu Container Line Pak 09-08-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-9/B-8 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 08-08-2023 Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd B-10/B-11 Draftvader Load Crystal Sea 08-08-2023 Clinlers Services B-15/B-14 Zhong Hai D/36042 Sea Hawk 08-08-2023 Chang Yun 6 General Pvt. Ltd Cargo B-16/B-17 Nazmi C Load Talc Project 07-08-2023 Powder Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24/B-25 Bedford Load Cement Ocean Services 06-08-202 Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3 Ren Jian 25 Disc Load United Marine Container Agencies 08-08-2023 Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T Lahore 09-08-2023 - Pakistan National Shipping Corp ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Gulf Jalmuda 09-08-2023 D/27000 Associated Line Chemical Agency Pvt. Ltd M.T Shalamar 09-08-2023 D/74000 Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. Colombo 09-08-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Express Pakistan Silver Zoe 10-08-2023 D/9000 Palm Oil Alpine Marine Services Sc Hongkong 10-08-2023 D/7000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Kota Loceng 10-08-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Pvt. Ltd Cap Andreas 10-08-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Ever Useful 10-08-2023 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt. Ltd Dato Success 10-08-2023 D/2375 General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic Oriental 11-08-2022 L/7000 Ethanol East Wind Daphne Shipping Co. Tiger 11-08-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services Zhong Gu 11-08-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Ji Nan Agency Pvt.Ltd Ym Express 11-08-2023 D/L Container In Shipping Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Nordrhone 09-08-2023 Bulk Carrier - Cosco Thailand 09-08-2023 Container Ship - Ssl Brahmaputra 09-08-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Sun-9 Palm oil Alpine August 08, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Golden Palm oil Alpine August 08, 2023 Lotus ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK August 08, 2023 Maria Elena ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Enugu LNG GAC August 07, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= LHafnia Experience Mogas Transmarine August 09, 2023 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Enugu LNG GAC August 09, 2023 MSC Maria Elena Container MSC PAK -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Sabrina Container MSC PAK August09, 2023 Zagori Coal Alpine -do- Star Subaru Coal Alpine -do- TTC Vidyut Mogas Alpine Waiting for berth Gulf Jellet Palm oil Alpine -do- As Sovereign Palm oil Alpine -do- Epic Burano LNG Universal Shipping -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Bateleur LPG M. International August 09, 2023 Navios Constellation Container Hapag Lloyd August 10, 2023 =============================================================================

