KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (August 09, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 M.T Lahore - Pakistan National
Shipping Corp 05-08-2023
B-6/B-7 Xin Chang Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Shu Container Line Pak 09-08-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-9/B-8 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 08-08-2023
Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11 Draftvader Load Crystal Sea 08-08-2023
Clinlers Services
B-15/B-14 Zhong Hai D/36042 Sea Hawk 08-08-2023
Chang Yun 6 General Pvt. Ltd
Cargo
B-16/B-17 Nazmi C Load Talc Project 07-08-2023
Powder Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25 Bedford Load Cement Ocean Services 06-08-202
Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3 Ren Jian 25 Disc Load United Marine
Container Agencies 08-08-2023
Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Lahore 09-08-2023 - Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Gulf Jalmuda 09-08-2023 D/27000 Associated Line
Chemical Agency Pvt. Ltd
M.T Shalamar 09-08-2023 D/74000 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp.
Colombo 09-08-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Silver Zoe 10-08-2023 D/9000 Palm Oil Alpine Marine
Services
Sc Hongkong 10-08-2023 D/7000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Kota Loceng 10-08-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Cap Andreas 10-08-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Ever Useful 10-08-2023 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Dato Success 10-08-2023 D/2375 General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic
Oriental 11-08-2022 L/7000 Ethanol East Wind
Daphne Shipping Co.
Tiger 11-08-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Services
Zhong Gu 11-08-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Ji Nan Agency Pvt.Ltd
Ym Express 11-08-2023 D/L Container In Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Nordrhone 09-08-2023 Bulk Carrier -
Cosco
Thailand 09-08-2023 Container Ship -
Ssl
Brahmaputra 09-08-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Sun-9 Palm oil Alpine August 08, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Golden Palm oil Alpine August 08, 2023
Lotus
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK August 08, 2023
Maria Elena
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Enugu LNG GAC August 07, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
LHafnia
Experience Mogas Transmarine August 09, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Enugu LNG GAC August 09, 2023
MSC Maria
Elena Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Sabrina Container MSC PAK August09, 2023
Zagori Coal Alpine -do-
Star Subaru Coal Alpine -do-
TTC Vidyut Mogas Alpine Waiting for berth
Gulf Jellet Palm oil Alpine -do-
As Sovereign Palm oil Alpine -do-
Epic Burano LNG Universal Shipping -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Bateleur LPG M. International August 09, 2023
Navios
Constellation Container Hapag Lloyd August 10, 2023
=============================================================================
