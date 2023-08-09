BAFL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.81%)
BIPL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
BOP 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.08%)
DFML 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
DGKC 53.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.6%)
FABL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
HBL 103.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.48%)
HUBC 82.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 102.75 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.22%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
PIBTL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIOC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.8%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (3.61%)
PRL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.04%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.92%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 102.03 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.81%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,854 Increased By 60.6 (1.26%)
BR30 17,346 Increased By 374.8 (2.21%)
KSE100 47,869 Increased By 438.7 (0.93%)
KSE30 17,030 Increased By 132.1 (0.78%)
Aug 09, 2023
MARI (Mari Petroleum Company Limited) 1,609.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.23%

MARI reports highest-ever profit of Rs56.13bn in FY23

  • Profit was up 70% year-on-year
BR Web Desk Published 09 Aug, 2023 12:55pm

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), one of Pakistan’s largest E&P companies, posted its highest-ever profit of Rs56.13 billion in FY23, up 70% year-on-year (YoY), compared to profit of Rs33.1 billion in the same period last year (SPLY).

Its Board of Directors in a meeting held on Tuesday reviewed the financial performance of the company for the period ended June 30, 2023.

The board announced the final cash dividend for the year at Rs58 per share i.e. 580%. This is in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs89 per share i.e. 890%. The recommended final dividend along with the interim dividend amounts to Rs147 per share i.e. 1,470%.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs420.75 per share, against Rs247.84 per share in SPLY.

“The growth comes on the back of i) 61% YoY massive jump in wellhead price of Mari Gas Field, ii) stable gas production, and iii) 28% YoY Pak Rupee depreciation against the greenback,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL),a brokerage house, in a note.

MARI’s net sales increased by over 53% to Rs145.77 billion as compared to Rs95.13 billion recorded in the previous year. Cost of sales jumped to Rs68.25 billion in FY23, as compared to Rs44.94 billion recorded in the previous year.

MARI’s gross profit stood at Rs77.52 billion in FY23, as compared to Rs50.19 billion, an increase of over 54%.

Meanwhile, the company’s finance income jumped from Rs4.48 billion to Rs9.08 billion, a yearly increase of over 102%.

The income before tax of MARI increased nearly 65%, clocking in at Rs85.85 billion as compared to Rs52.12 billion in same period last year.

MARI said that it has enhanced its production capacity, maintained low operating cost and has been able to grow its resource base and portfolio. Some of the key highlights are given below:

The company said it contributed Rs74 billion towards the government exchequer and over $3 billion foreign exchange savings.

