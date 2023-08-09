Name inclusion in ECL: LHC seeks replies on plea of Moonis Elahi’s wife by 18th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought replies by August 18 in a petition of former federal minister Moonis Elahi’s wife filed against inclusion of her name in the Exit Control List (ECL).

The petitioner, Tehreem Elahi contended in her petition that her children lived in the United Kingdom (UK).

She wanted to visit her children in the UK but was unable to travel abroad as her name was placed on the ECL.

She said her name had been placed on the ECL as her husband was a political figure and the present government turned hostile against him.

The petitioner stated that she had nothing to do with the political activities of her husband.

She, therefore, asked the court to direct the authorities concerned to remove her name from the ECL and allow her to travel abroad to see her children.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) had registered multiple cases of corruption and money laundering against Moonis Elahi.

