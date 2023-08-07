Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan’s chief selector for second time

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has been appointed Pakistan chief selector for a second time, replacing Haroon Rasheed who quit last month.

Inzamam was Pakistan’s chief selector from 2016 to 2019. He picked the team that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 under Sarfaraz Ahmed. He comes in again ahead of a crucial period for the national side.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the appointment via its official Twitter handle.

His first task will be the announcement of a squad for Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, which begins on August 22, followed by the ODI Asia Cup.

Inzamam, who named the squad for the 2019 World Cup, will also be tasked with the 2023 World Cup squad announcement. The tournament will take place in India from October 5 to November 19.