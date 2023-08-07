Futures spread down 983bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 983bps to 23.11 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 22.9 percent to 201.11 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 260.90 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 13.7 percent to Rs 8.56 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 9.92 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023