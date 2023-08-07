BAFL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
BIPL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.24%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
FABL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HBL 104.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
HUBC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
OGDC 109.32 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.33%)
PAEL 11.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
PIOC 93.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.85%)
PPL 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.96%)
PRL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.39%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
SSGC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
TRG 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.29%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.82%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,963 Increased By 19.9 (0.4%)
BR30 17,978 Increased By 138.8 (0.78%)
KSE100 48,776 Increased By 190.2 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,428 Increased By 57.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Futures spread down 983bps

Recorder Review Published 07 Aug, 2023 06:34am

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 983bps to 23.11 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 22.9 percent to 201.11 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 260.90 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 13.7 percent to Rs 8.56 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 9.92 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSX Trading activities Average daily traded value

Comments

1000 characters

Futures spread down 983bps

FBR refuses to share PEPs’ data

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

Agencies to have blanket authority? Finally, Senate adopts controversial bill

At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India

PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

PTI demands immediate release of IK

PTI chief’s arrest ‘internal matter’ of Pakistan: US

Read more stories