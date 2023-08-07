BAFL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
Pakistan

Two drug peddlers held, narcotics seized

INP Published 07 Aug, 2023 06:34am

KARACHI: The police arrested two drug peddlers and seized narcotics worth millions of rupees during separate actions in the metropolis on Sunday. In line with the directives of SSP Kimari Fida Hussain Janwari, strict checking on Hub River road, the entrance of Karachi from Balochistan was underway.

In first action, SHO Mochko police station arrested a drug peddler Abdul Haq alias Hero s/o Abdul Qadir along with 980 gram methamphetamine (Ice). Another drug pusher, Siraj s/o Behram was detained after recovery of two bags carrying 600 health hazardous gutka mawa.

