BAFL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
BOP 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.86%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.51%)
DFML 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
FCCL 12.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.71%)
HUBC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.59%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 109.95 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.92%)
PAEL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.73%)
PPL 78.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.6%)
PRL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.23%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
TRG 103.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.44%)
UNITY 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.86%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,988 Increased By 44.7 (0.9%)
BR30 18,086 Increased By 247 (1.38%)
KSE100 48,981 Increased By 395 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,507 Increased By 136.8 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Imbalanced lifestyle’ blamed for growing cardiac diseases in youth

Press Release Published 07 Aug, 2023 06:34am

KARACHI: Prominent cardiologists of the country on Sunday attributed the ‘imbalanced lifestyle’ of the youth to the wide prevalent cardiac diseases amongst them and stressed to avert the lethal disease with precautionary measures.

The medical practitioners evolved this consensus in the National Conference on Preventive Cardiac, held here to underscore the insidious spread of the diseases among the Pakistani populace.

Addressing the conference, Professor Mansoor Ahmed, Chairman of the National Preventive Cardiac Society and the former president of SAARC Cardiac Society, said that the heart diseases prevalent among young people were largely due to an imbalance lifestyle.

He emphasized the need to involve children in non-competitive physical activities to prevent heart diseases. “Currently we are fostering the causes of heat diseases in children since there are no outdoor playing fields in school,” he observed. “All their activities revolve around digital games, which is a matter of great concern.”

Professor Ahmed recalled that there used to be a significant number of cigarette advertisements in the media in the past, which required extensive efforts from heart disease experts to curb. However, now we are facing a challenging advertising campaign for cold drinks and soft beverages, which do not receive adequate attention for raising awareness and promoting heart disease prevention.

However, Professor Ajaz A Wahrah added that avoiding tobacco consumption, making exercise a routine, and reducing the intake of fatty foods can exert significant control over this disease.

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences, Professor Masood Hamid, asserted that adopting a balanced lifestyle keeps an individual safe from various diseases. He highlighted that in the causes of heart diseases, tobacco consumption holds paramount importance, but junk food consumption is also a major factor contributing to heart diseases and high blood pressure. The use of low-salt diets is highly beneficial for health.

Addressing the National Conference on Preventive Cardiac, Dr Abdul Rashid, former Secretary of the SARC Cardiac Society, emphasized that the most dangerous aspect facing societies like Pakistan is the rising prevalence of heart diseases among young people, including both men and women.

He stressed the importance of taking precautionary measures to prevent high blood pressure, hypertension, mental stress, and heart diseases since the treatment of heart diseases is expensive and beyond the reach of the common man. However, precautionary measures are within everyone’s grasp, especially adopting exercise as a routine and avoiding all types of tobacco consumption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

healthcare youth heart diseases cardiac diseases cardiologists Imbalanced lifestyle

Comments

1000 characters

‘Imbalanced lifestyle’ blamed for growing cardiac diseases in youth

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR refuses to share PEPs’ data

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

Agencies to have blanket authority? Finally, Senate adopts controversial bill

At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India

PTI demands immediate release of IK

Read more stories