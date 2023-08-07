BAFL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
BOP 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.64%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
DFML 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 56.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
FCCL 12.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.89 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
HUBC 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.05%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
MLCF 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 109.60 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PPL 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.22%)
PRL 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.12%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
TRG 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.29%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,979 Increased By 36.1 (0.73%)
BR30 18,045 Increased By 206.1 (1.16%)
KSE100 48,921 Increased By 335.7 (0.69%)
KSE30 17,481 Increased By 110.7 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

23 injured, buildings collapse as 5.4 quake hits east China

AFP Published 07 Aug, 2023 07:09am

PINGYUAN (China): At least 23 people were injured and dozens of buildings collapsed, state media reported, after a shallow 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck eastern China in the early hours of Sunday.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake struck at 2:33 am (1833 GMT Saturday), 26 kilometres (16 miles) south of the city of Dezhou in Shandong province, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

It was the strongest to hit the province in more than a decade, state-run tabloid the Global Times said.

The quake was felt as far away as Beijing and Tianjin, as well as in Shanghai, about 800 kilometres (500 miles) from the epicentre.

Videos on social media showed shaking light fixtures, trembling ground and people evacuating their buildings, with one clip showing people walking past bricks scattered on the ground.

“The tremor was so strong... during the earthquake my head was shaking on the pillow, I thought I was having a nightmare,” one person posted on social media platform Weibo from Shandong’s neighbouring Hebei province.

USGS’s PAGER system, which provides preliminary assessments on the impact of earthquakes, issued a red alert, estimating extensive damage and some casualties were probable based on previous quake data.

By Sunday evening, the quake had caused 23 injuries in Pingyuan County, Dezhou City, “of which 10 people were hospitalized for minor injuries, and 13 people were slightly injured”, the city’s official Wechat account said, citing Earthquake Field Command.

China earthquake USGS China Earthquake buildings collapse

Comments

1000 characters

23 injured, buildings collapse as 5.4 quake hits east China

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR refuses to share PEPs’ data

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

Agencies to have blanket authority? Finally, Senate adopts controversial bill

At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India

PTI demands immediate release of IK

Read more stories