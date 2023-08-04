Toshakhana reference: IHC sets aside sessions court’s maintainability verdict

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) set aside on Friday a session court’s verdict that had declared the Tosh­akhana reference against former PM Imran Khan filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as maintainable for criminal proceedings.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) chairman’s appeal to transfer the case to another court.

The IHC also issued a notice on the application against the decision to reject the list of witnesses.

On Thursday, the IHC reserved its verdict on Imran’s plea challenging the admissibility of the Toshakhana case, transfer of the case to another judge, and challenging the jurisdiction of the trial court.

The PTI chief had filed another petition challenging the additional district and sessions court’s order of abolishing his right of defence in the Toshakhana case.

Imran moved the IHC against the order, requesting it to declare the trial court’s order null and void and restoring his right of defence.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court (SC) dismissed Imran’s plea against trial proceedings pertaining to the Toshakhana case after the former PM withdrew the petition.

