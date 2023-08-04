BAFL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.43%)
BIPL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.78%)
DFML 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
DGKC 56.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.24%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.3%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
GGL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.44%)
HBL 103.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.16%)
HUBC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
MLCF 32.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
OGDC 107.70 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.16%)
PAEL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.15%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
PRL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.34%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.47%)
SSGC 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
TRG 103.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.39%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,933 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 17,779 Decreased By -74.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 48,555 Decreased By -55.7 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,352 Decreased By -28.9 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Toshakhana reference: IHC sets aside sessions court’s maintainability verdict

  • Rejects PTI chairman’s appeal to transfer case to another court
BR Web Desk Published 04 Aug, 2023 03:56pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) set aside on Friday a session court’s verdict that had declared the Tosh­akhana reference against former PM Imran Khan filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as maintainable for criminal proceedings.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) chairman’s appeal to transfer the case to another court.

The IHC also issued a notice on the application against the decision to reject the list of witnesses.

On Thursday, the IHC reserved its verdict on Imran’s plea challenging the admissibility of the Toshakhana case, transfer of the case to another judge, and challenging the jurisdiction of the trial court.

The PTI chief had filed another petition challenging the additional district and sessions court’s order of abolishing his right of defence in the Toshakhana case.

Imran moved the IHC against the order, requesting it to declare the trial court’s order null and void and restoring his right of defence.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court (SC) dismissed Imran’s plea against trial proceedings pertaining to the Toshakhana case after the former PM withdrew the petition.

.

IHC Toshakhana case Imran Khan Election Commission of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Toshakhana reference: IHC sets aside sessions court’s maintainability verdict

PM Shehbaz proposes parliament dissolution on Aug. 9

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.97 against US dollar

Oil prices set for sixth weekly gain on more supply cuts

Denmark to tighten border control after Holy Quran burnings

Toshakhana case: Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s plea

Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid

PM says areas prioritised for investment under SIFC

All-time high rice exports likely

Pakistan, Iran chalk out $5bn trade plan

Read more stories