Govt decides to dissolve NA on 9th

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and other coalition partners while putting their faith in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the nomination of the caretaker prime minister have decided to dissolve the assemblies on August 9, 2023.

The government has paced up consultations to finalise the caretaker setup as it has decided to prematurely dissolve the National Assembly on August 9.

Sources privy to the developments said the premier chaired a video link meeting of the allied parties, with a three-point agenda and the participants of the meeting reposed trust in the prime minister for the finalisation of a name for the caretaker PM’s slot. The participants of the meeting agreed to respect and accept whatsoever decision the Council of Common Interests (CCI) will take on the matter of census.

According to the sources, the ruling ally party, MQM-Pakistan has sought more time on the matter of finalisation of the caretaker PM’s name, while the PM has urged all the partners to finalise their recommendations as early as possible. Sources said that PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Asif Ali Zardari didnot recommend any name for the caretaker PM. Moreover, Mohsin Dawar recommended two names and Aslam Bhootani recommended a former bureaucrat who served in Balochistan for the caretaker premier’s position.

They said the prime minister could nominate any suitable person for the slot. The ruling coalition also asked him to hold consultations on the names recommended by the opposition leader for the position.

Meanwhile, the names of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, independent lawmaker from Balochistan Aslam Bhootani and Hafeez Sheikh are making the rounds as candidates for the caretaker prime minister

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz told the allies at a dinner hosted by him in the federal capital that the assembly would be dissolved on August 9. He added that the decision about the caretaker prime minister would be taken in consultation with the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and before that, he would consult all allied parties.

