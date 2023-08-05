Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 04, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 48,585.72
High: 48,840.27
Low: 48,427.99
Net Change: 25.46
Volume (000): 210,396
Value (000): 10,815,450
Makt Cap (000) 1,715,027,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,241.77
NET CH (+) 186.63
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,146.91
NET CH (-) 28.3
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,335.26
NET CH (-) 32.74
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,021.51
NET CH (+) 13.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,590.27
NET CH (+) 33.54
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,027.47
NET CH (-) 39.77
------------------------------------
As on: 04-Aug-2023
====================================
