BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
BIPL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.45%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.86%)
DFML 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
DGKC 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.32%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.46%)
HUBC 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.76%)
OGDC 107.88 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (3.33%)
PAEL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
PIOC 94.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
PRL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.18%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.05%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 04, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 04, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 48,585.72
High:                      48,840.27
Low:                       48,427.99
Net Change:                    25.46
Volume (000):                210,396
Value (000):              10,815,450
Makt Cap (000)         1,715,027,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,241.77
NET CH                    (+) 186.63
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,146.91
NET CH                      (-) 28.3
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,335.26
NET CH                     (-) 32.74
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,021.51
NET CH                     (+) 13.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,590.27
NET CH                     (+) 33.54
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,027.47
NET CH                     (-) 39.77
------------------------------------
As on:                   04-Aug-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

