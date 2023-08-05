KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 04, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 48,585.72 High: 48,840.27 Low: 48,427.99 Net Change: 25.46 Volume (000): 210,396 Value (000): 10,815,450 Makt Cap (000) 1,715,027,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,241.77 NET CH (+) 186.63 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,146.91 NET CH (-) 28.3 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,335.26 NET CH (-) 32.74 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,021.51 NET CH (+) 13.94 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,590.27 NET CH (+) 33.54 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,027.47 NET CH (-) 39.77 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-Aug-2023 ====================================

