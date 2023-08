KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday from a one-month closing low in the previous session, although the contract is headed for a second weekly loss.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 45 ringgit, or 1.18%, to 3,869 ringgit ($851.27) a metric ton during early trade.

Palm hits one-month closing low on weaker rivals, lacklustre demand

For the week, the contract has declined 3.45% so far.