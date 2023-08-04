BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
CM irked by ‘deplorable’ state of 2 police stations in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2023 06:20am

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, conducted thorough inspections of the Mozang and Civil Lines police stations in Lahore and expressed displeasure at the deplorable state of both the two police stations, directing the IG police to implement necessary improvements within three days.

During the visit, he was disheartened to find that both police stations were in a state of disarray, with poor cleanliness and dysfunctional front desks. The staff’s inability to provide satisfactory responses to the chief minister’s queries further highlighted the issues at hand.

What made matters even more distressing were the grievances expressed by the people at these police stations. One particular incident involved a young motorcyclist who shared a troubling experience with the CM.

The boy narrated how he was unjustly detained by the police while on an errand to buy daily-use items. The police demanded a bribe from him and he was only released after succumbing to their extortion.

Taking immediate action, the chief minister took the boy to the front desk to thoroughly investigate the matter. Testimonies from other staff members confirmed that Constable Naveed was involved in extorting money from him. Incensed by this revelation, the CM ordered the immediate arrest of the corrupt constable and ensured that the bribe money was returned to the hapless boy.

Furthermore, he issued strict instructions for departmental action to be taken against the constable involved in the bribery case.

During his visit, the chief minister interacted with the visitors present at the police stations to inquire about their cases. He promptly ordered swift actions for those who deserved immediate relief. He also enquired the accused persons confined in the lockups about their cases.

The CM also checked the daily register and processing of applications lodged at the front desk and expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of follow-up on some applications. He emphasized that his visits provided him with firsthand insights into the ground realities, which deeply concerned him.

He stressed that a fair and efficient justice system should form the foundation of police station operations. To restore public confidence and uphold justice, he entrusted the task of implementing necessary improvements to the IG police.

Moreover, the CM took notice of the news regarding arrest of Snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan and sought a report from the CCPO. He has ordered an investigation into the matter and directed that the facts be brought to light and action be taken against those responsible.

